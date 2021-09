View this post on Instagram

Elephant seals like to claim their personal piece of beach and are not afraid to start an argument if someone get’s too close. Penguins going for a swim have to be carefull not to distrub these giants sleeping on the beach 🐧 📷 by @galindenba . . . . #elephantseals #elephantseal #seals #sealsofinstagram #wildlife #sealife #marinelife #antarctica #visitantarctica #falklands #islasmalvinas #falklandislands #southgeorgiaisland #iaato #responsibletourism #cruise #expedition #oceans #adventuretravel #lovetheocean #saveouroceans #saveourseas #photography #wildlifephotography #travelphotography #Naturephotography #expeditionphotography #natureshots #waterproofexpeditions