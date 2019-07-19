¿Qué hay dentro de las pirámides más antiguas de Egipto?

¿Qué personaje de La Casa de Papel es usted?
El gobierno egipcio anunció la apertura de dos pirámides, luego de 50 años de restauraciones.
A� finales de 1965, Egipto decidió cerrar al público la entrada a la ‘Pirámide Torcida’ y la ‘Pirámide Roja’, ubicadas en la necrópolis de Dahshur, en la orilla oeste del Nilo, con aproximadamente 4600 años de su construcción.
Egyptian archaeologists unveiled several sarcophagi with some containing well-preserved mummies, along with the remains of an ancient wall dating to the Middle Kingdom nearly 4,000 years ago, July 13, 2019. The finds were made during excavation work in the ancient royal necropolis of Dahshur on the west bank of the Nile River, south of Cairo.
En esa época, turistas de todo el mundo llegaron a pisar su interior, maravillados por la asombrosa arquitectura y motivados por las historias de aventuras que podían vivir dentro de ella, como atravesar los pasadizos secretos de los faraones y escuchar cómo el aire penetraba la arquitectura para mantener la frescura de su interior.
Sin embargo, las visitas frecuentes al lugar afectaron sus escaleras internas y externas, además de deteriorar notablemente sus paredes. Desde entonces las pirámides estuvieron cerradas al público, hasta 2019, cuando por fin “los turistas podrán atravesar sus túneles de 78 metros de largo y conocer las cámaras del faraón”. según cuenta Aidan Lewis de Reuters.
First look: Egypt's Bent Pyramid opened to visitors today, for the first time since 1965. The low tunnel into the pyramid's central cavity delves 79 metres inside, then it's almost as though the pyramid is hollow, with another set of stairs up to the top of the pyramid's interior. The Bent Pyramid was a practice run ordered by the pharoah Sneferu, father of Cheops (who went on to build the Great Pyramid in nearby Giza). Why is it the Bent Pyramid? Because the architect realised the 55-degree angle was wrong, changing it halfway through its construction, creating its distinctive shape. Needles to say, Sneferu sent him back to the drawing board. The ribbon was cut on the entrance on Saturday, with today the first opening to the public in 53 years.
¿Qué hay para ver en la Pirámide Torcida y la Pirámide Roja?
La Pirámide Torcida es una de las construcciones más importantes del faraón Sneferu, fundador de la Cuarta Dinastía. Su nombre lo recibe por su inusual apariencia, en la que los primeros 49 metros tiene un suave revestimiento de piedra caliza y luego una inclinación abrupta de 54 grados en la sección superior.
“Los arquitectos de la época empezaron a cambiar el ángulo cuando aparecieron grietas en la estructura”, comentó Mostafa Waziri, secretaria general del Consejo Supremo de Antigüedades de Egipto en un comunicado. Entre tanto, la Pirámide Roja fue la segunda construcción de la época como afán de encontrar la forma perfecta de la pirámide para agradar a Sneferu.
Overlooking the Bent Pyramid of Dahshur. An ancient Egyptian pyramid located at the royal necropolis of Dahshur, approximately 40 kilometres south of Cairo, built under the Old Kingdom Pharaoh Sneferu (c. 2600 BC). A unique example of early pyramid development in Egypt, this was the second pyramid built by the pharaoh Sneferu. Archaeologists now believe that the Bent Pyramid represents a transitional form between step-sided and smooth-sided pyramids. It is also unique amongst the approximately ninety pyramids to be found in Egypt, in that its original polished limestone outer casing remains largely intact.
La restauración de cada pirámide le permitió a los arqueólogos encontrar momias, máscaras, herramientas y ataúdes descubiertos en las restauraciones. “Definitivamente un área muy rica de tumbas ocultas” añadió Waziri.
Por último, los arqueólogos están trabajando en la recién descubierta tumba de Sa Eset, una pirámide cerrada desde 1894 por los múltiples textos funerarios que podrían ser clave para entender la historia del Antiguo Egipto.
