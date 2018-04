Cinco cosas que aprendimos con el anuncio del final de Sense8

Soon reunited again for the 🎥 #sense8 finale. Thanks to @netflix and the fans we could get together again and shoot a finale where #lanawachowski put special care for the fans to enjoy it… the script was full of Beauty, I can’t wait to watch what Lana has made in the editing room. I hope you guys enjoy it❗️

A post shared by Miguel Angel Silvestre (@miguelangelsilvestre) on Apr 24, 2018 at 9:28am PDT