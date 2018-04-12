Galería: Conozca a los finalistas del World Press Photo 2018

One of three #WPPh2018 nominees for the General News category, singles: 'Rohingya Crisis' by Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownphoto), @panospictures for @unicef. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 28 September 2017 The bodies of Rohingya refugees are laid out after the boat in which they were attempting to flee Myanmar capsized about eight kilometers off Inani Beach, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Around 100 people were on the boat before it capsized. There were 17 survivors. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The World Press Photo Foundation has announced the nominees in each category of the 2018 Photo Contest and 2018 Digital Storytelling Contest. This includes, for the first time, revealing six Photo of the Year Nominees. The winners will be revealed at the Awards Show in Amsterdam on 12 April. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The 2018 Photo Contest (#WPPh2018) drew entries from around the world: 4,548 photographers from 125 countries submitted 73,044 images. The independent jury selected 312 photographs by 42 photographers from 22 countries, over an intensive anonymous judging process. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Follow the link in our bio to see the full list of 2018 awards nominees!

