Galería: Conozca a los finalistas del World Press Photo 2018
La fotografía ganadora del World Press Photo siempre responde a cabalidad a los hechos más impactantes que están ocurriendo en el mundo. Entre más de 73 mil imágenes de 4548 fotógrafos de 125, el jurado eligió las seis fotos finalistas del concurso.
El premio se entrega año tras años desde 1955 con el fin de apoyar el periodismo gráfico y el intercambio de información. Gracias a su gran acogida, el concurso se ha convertido en un evento que paraliza a los medios de comunicación y que cuenta con una gira mundial que empieza en Amsterdam, Barcelona y Sevilla, y luego viaja a los Estados Unidos.
La foto ganadora del año se conocerá el 13 de abril, junto con las categorías de: Ambiente, Noticias, Naturaleza, Gente y Deportes, entre otras.
Foto del año
1.Refugiados rohingya que naufragaron antes de llegar a la costa de Bangladesh por el conflicto y persecución en Birmania. Foto: Patrick Brown para Unicef.
One of three #WPPh2018 nominees for the General News category, singles: 'Rohingya Crisis' by Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownphoto), @panospictures for @unicef. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 28 September 2017 The bodies of Rohingya refugees are laid out after the boat in which they were attempting to flee Myanmar capsized about eight kilometers off Inani Beach, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Around 100 people were on the boat before it capsized. There were 17 survivors.
2.Una de las jóvenes secuestrada por el grupo terrorista Boko Haram, luego de evitar su inmolación con un cinturón de explosivos en septiembre de 2017, en el estado de Borno (Nigeria). Foto: Adam Ferguson para The New York Times.
One of three #WPPh2018 nominees for the People category, stories: 'Boko Haram Strapped Suicide Bombs to Them. Somehow These Teenage Girls Survived,' by Adam Ferguson (@adamfergusonphoto), for @nytimes, Australia. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 29 August – 22 September 2017 Portraits of girls kidnapped by Boko Haram militants, taken in Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria. The girls were strapped with explosives and ordered to blow themselves up in crowded areas, but managed to escape and find help instead of detonating the bombs.
3.Un joven envuelto en llamas luego de enfrentarse a la policía en una protesta contra el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro en Caracas (Venezuela). Foto: Romaldo Schemidt de AFP.
One of six World Press Photo of the Year Nominees: 'Venezuela Crisis' by Ronaldo Schemidt (@rschemidt), Agence France-Presse (@afpphoto). ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 3 May 2017 José Víctor Salazar Balza (28) catches fire amid violent clashes with riot police during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela.
4.Una de las víctimas del atentado (atropello masivo) en el puente de Westminster (Londres), mientras la socorre su familiar. Foto: Toby Melville de la agencia REUTERS.
One of six World Press Photo of the Year Nominees: 'Witnessing the Immediate Aftermath of an Attack in the Heart of London' by Toby Melville, UK, @Reuters ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 22 March 2017 A passerby comforts an injured woman after Khalid Masood drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London, UK, killing five and injuring multiple others.
5.Un niño descansa en el pecho de un hombre sospechoso de ser un militante de ISIS, mientras están rodeados de las Fuerzas Especiales de Irak luego de evacuar la Ciudad Vieja de Mosul. Foto: Ivor Prickett para The New York Times.
One of six World Press Photo of the Year Nominees: 'The Battle for Mosul – Young Boy Is Cared for by Iraqi Special Forces Soldiers' by Ivor Prickett (@ivorprickett), Ireland, for @nytimes. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 12 July 2017 An unidentified young boy, who was carried out of the last ISIS-controlled area in the Old City by a man suspected of being a militant, is cared for by Iraqi Special Forces soldiers.
6.Habitantes de Mosul (Irak) esperan recibir ayuda en el barrio de Mamun, luego de defender sus propiedades de los ataques del Estados Islámico. Foto: Ivor Prickett para The New York Times.
Civilians line up for aid distribution in the Mamun neighborhood of west Mosul. 15 March 2017. From 'The Battle for Mosul' by @ivorprickett, for The New York Times. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On 10 July 2017, after months of fighting, the Iraqi government declared the city of Mosul fully liberated from ISIS, although fierce fighting continued in pockets of the city. Mosul had fallen to ISIS three years earlier, and the battle to retake it had begun in October 2016. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In effect, the reconquering of Mosul comprised two parts: the battle for the eastern half of the city, and that for the west, across the Tigris River. East Mosul was recaptured by the end of January 2017, but the offensive on west Mosul, particularly the densely built-up Old City, proved more difficult. Large areas of the city were left in ruins, and huge numbers of civilians were caught in the crossfire as battle raged. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A United Nations report gives an absolute minimum of 4,194 civilian casualties during the conflict, with other sources putting the figure much higher. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights pointed to extensive use of civilians as human shields, with ISIS fighters attempting to use the presence of civilian hostages to make certain areas immune from military operations. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ After months of being trapped in the last remaining ISIS-held areas of the city, the people in west Mosul were severely short of food and water. Those who chose to remain in the city rather than go to one of the many camps for displaced people, initially relied on aid in order to survive.
Deportes
Ambiente
One of three #WPPh2018 nominees for the Environment category, singles: 'Attack of the Zombie Mouse' by Thomas P. Peschak (@thomaspeschak), Germany. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ A juvenile gray-headed albatross on Marion Island, South African Antarctic Territory, is left injured after an attack by mice from an invasive species that has begun to feed on living albatross chicks and juveniles.
One of three #WPPh2018 nominees for the Environment category, singles: 'Waiting For Freedom' by Neil Aldridge (@aldridgephoto), South Africa. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 21 September 2017 A young southern white rhinoceros, drugged and blindfolded, about to be released into the wild in Okavango Delta, Botswana, after its relocation from South Africa for protection from poachers.
One of three #WPPh2018 nominees for the Environment category, stories: 'Wasteland' by Kadir van Lohuizen (@kadirvanlohuizen), for @noorimages, the Netherlands. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 23 February 2016 – 9 July 2017 Humans are producing more waste than ever before. Differences between waste management systems documented between 2016 and 2017 in Jakarta, Tokyo, Lagos, New York, São Paulo and Amsterdam investigate how societies manage—or mismanage—their waste.