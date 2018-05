Rosé: el vino de los millennials

"Here's a toast to the millennials!" And an OMG because millennial pink champagne is available at Disney World. We all know about the pink millennial pink cake pops and rice krispy treats…but this is just amazing! Who would you share a glass with? #disney #wdw #waltdisneyworld #champagne #millennials #millenialpink #magic

A post shared by @ flparkhoppers on Apr 28, 2018 at 6:36am PDT