Un homenaje a la minifalda en el museo Victoria & Albert de Londres

View this post on Instagram

“Fashion is not frivolous. It is a part of being alive today” – Mary Quant ⁣ Watch the Mary Quant exhibition trailer and visit the international retrospective of the revolutionary fashion designer that opens at the V&A this Saturday, 6 April. ⁣ ⁣ Book now: Link in bio #WeWantQuant sponsored by @kingsroad.london with support from GRoW @ Annenberg @annenbergfdn. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⁣ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⁣ 📽 ⁣ Model @jademcsorley⁣ Creative Director @musathefilmking⁣ Producer @d_kakembo at @reformthefunk ⁣ DOP @razvanpestean⁣ Stylist @bbystyl3⁣ Make Up and Hair @ninafay_mua⁣ Editor @duncsjlawford⁣ Music By @oliver.marson