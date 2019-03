La Dieta de Jane Austen: el libro para vivir una vida más saludable

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Hold up… was Jane Austen the first health and wellness guru? Yep, you heard us right! In his book #TheJaneAustinDiet, due out in March, Bryan Kozlowski looks at the connections between the latest discoveries in the science of exercise and wellness and the similar holistic philosophies that Austen wrote about 200 years ago! Austen's characters walked everywhere, and there was usually a social component involved, a philosophy that is in line with the American Heart Association, which suggests walking is one of the most pleasurable ways to exercise, Kozlowski says.