Cinco lugares para descubrir en Asia

Dreaming of an Asian escape? Our experts have combed the continent, exploring ancient lands, evolving cities and sublime isles to bring you our #BestinAsia list; the most exciting destinations in #Asia to see over the next 12 months. What made it to the top spot? Find out via the link in our bio, This photo: Danxia National Geopark in #Gansu, #China. #travel #lonelyplanet

A post shared by Lonely Planet (@lonelyplanet) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:28am PDT