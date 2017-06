Cinco lugares turísticos que antes fueron cárceles

The main event, Number 4 cell in the solitary confinement wing of the Maximum Security Prison on UNESCO-listed Robben Island. Sentenced to life in prison in 1964 for his part in the life-long struggle to reject the injustice, unfairness, inequality and racial discrimination entrenched in South African society, this cell was, from 1964 until 1982, 'home' to Nelson Mandela. He spent the first 18 of his 27 years behind bars here; sentenced at the age 45, he would be 71 when walking free from the Western Cape's Victor Verster Prison. || For more highlights from a 9-day exploration of Cape Town & its Western Cape environs, see link in bio. || #dMbRSA || #capetown #westerncape #southafrica #robbenisland #prison #prisoncell #instafamous #nelsonmandela #madiba #lovecapetown #wowsouthafrica #instagram_sa #travel #travelphotography #youshouldbehere #worldexplorer

