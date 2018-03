Disney, Spielberg, Larraín y LaBoeuf vuelven a las pantallas

Indiana Jones will begin filming in April 2019. 2 questions for you guys, firstly what will this mean for the presence of the Indiana Jones franchise in the parks, eg: will it get stronger? And secondly is anyone else excited? Emma's not but I am 😂 #indianajones5 #disney #indianajones #indy

A post shared by Theme Park Couple (@themeparkcouple) on Mar 20, 2018 at 1:17pm PDT