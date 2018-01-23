Vea la lista de nominados al Oscar 2018
La forma del agua lidera las nominaciones. Además, Greta Gerwig, nominada con su primera película como directora y Jordan Peele podría ser el primer director negro en llevarse el galardón.
Los premios Oscar entregados por la Academia de Cine de Hollywood tiene 24 categorías en las que películas como La forma del agua, Tres anuncios por un crimen, Dunkirk, y Lady Bird están entre las favoritas. El próximo 4 de marzo se conocerán a los ganadores, en lo que será la edición 90 de la premiación más importante de la industria del cine.
La forma del agua del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro es la favorita con 13 nominaciones. Este número pone a la película de del Toro entre las más nominadas de la historia, por debajo de La La Land con 14 nominaciones (Damien Chazelle, 2017), al igual que Titanic (James Cameron, 1997) y Eva al desnudo (Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1956).
Por otro lado, Tres anuncios por un crimen (Martin McDonagh) y Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan) ocupan el segundo lugar con 7 nominaciones respectivamente. Darkest Hour (Joe Wright) y Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig) están en la tercera y cuarta posición con 6 y 5 nominaciones.
La ceremonia será en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood (Los Ángeles) bajo conducción de comediante Jimmy Kimmel.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Corto animado
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Luke
Negative Space
Revolting Crimes
Guion adaptado
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
Guion original
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Fotografía
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
The Shape of Water
Mejor documental
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Mejor corto documental
Edith & Eddie
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam
Heroin(e)
Knifeskills
Traffic Stop
Mejor película extranjera
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
The Square (Sweden)
Diseño de producción
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Mejor banda sonora
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Canción original
“Mighty River,” Mudbound
“Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name
“Remember Me,” Coco
“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall
“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman
Maquillaje
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
Vestuario
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Efectos visuales
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes