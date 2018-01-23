Vea la lista de nominados al Oscar 2018

Los premios Oscar entregados por la Academia de Cine de Hollywood tiene 24 categorías en las que películas como La forma del agua, Tres anuncios por un crimen, Dunkirk, y Lady Bird están entre las favoritas. El próximo 4 de marzo se conocerán a los ganadores, en lo que será la edición 90 de la premiación más importante de la industria del cine.

La forma del agua del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro es la favorita con 13 nominaciones. Este número pone a la película de del Toro entre las más nominadas de la historia, por debajo de La La Land con 14 nominaciones (Damien Chazelle, 2017), al igual que Titanic (James Cameron, 1997) y Eva al desnudo (Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1956).

Por otro lado, Tres anuncios por un crimen (Martin McDonagh) y Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan) ocupan el segundo lugar con 7 nominaciones respectivamente. Darkest Hour (Joe Wright) y Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig) están en la tercera y cuarta posición con 6 y 5 nominaciones.

La ceremonia será en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood (Los Ángeles) bajo conducción de comediante Jimmy Kimmel.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Corto animado

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Luke

Negative Space

Revolting Crimes

Guion adaptado

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Guion original

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboard Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Fotografía

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape of Water

Mejor documental

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Mejor corto documental

Edith & Eddie

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam

Heroin(e)

Knifeskills

Traffic Stop

Mejor película extranjera

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

The Square (Sweden)

Diseño de producción

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Mejor banda sonora

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Canción original

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Mystery of Love,” Call Me By Your Name

“Remember Me,” Coco

“Stand Up for Something,” Marshall

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman

Maquillaje

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Vestuario

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Efectos visuales

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes