Vea aquí los nominados al Globo de Oro

Nominados en cine

Mejor película, Drama

Call Me by Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Mejor Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Mejor actriz, Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Mejor actriz, Comedia o musical

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Mejor Actor, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esq.

Tom Hanks, The Post

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Mejor actor, comedia

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World



Mejor película, musical o comedia

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Mejor guion

Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Greta Gerwig, Ladybird

Liz Hannah y Josh Singer, The Post

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Nominados en Televisión

Mejor serie, Drama

The Crown, Netflix

Game of Thrones, HBO

Stranger Things, Netflix

This Is Us, NBC

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Mejor actriz en una serie dramática

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

Big Little Lies, HBO

Fargo, FX

Feud: Bette and Joan, FX

The Sinner, USA Network

Top of the Lake: China Girl, Sundance

Mejor serie de televisión o musical

Blackish, ABC

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Master of None, Netflix

Smilf, Showtime

Will and Grace, NBC

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia o musical

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, Smilf

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia o musical

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will and Grace