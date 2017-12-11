Vea aquí los nominados al Globo de Oro
Desde los clásicos Robert de Niro y Meryl Streep hasta Greta Gerwig y Timothée Chalamet, estos son los posibles ganadores del premio que cada año entrega la Asociación de prensa extranjera de Hollywood.
Nominados en cine
Mejor película, Drama
Call Me by Your Name
Vea también: Cinco tráilers para alegrar el corazón
Dunkirk
Lea también: El milagro de la segunda guerra mundial
The Post
Lea también: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks y Steven Spielberg hacen moñona con The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor Director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Lea también: Guillermo del Toro, gran ganador en el Festival de Venecia
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Mejor actriz, Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Mejor actriz, Comedia o musical
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Lea también: I, Tonya, ¿Un Oscar para Margot Robbie?
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Mejor Actor, Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esq.
Tom Hanks, The Post
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Lea también: La película final de Daniel Day-Lewis
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Lea también: La hora más oscura, Gary Oldman como Winston Churchill
Mejor actor, comedia
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
Lea también: Baby Driver, Jon Hamm y Ansel Elgort en una película sin igual
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Mejor actor de reparto
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Mejor película, musical o comedia
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
Lea también: Get Out, la película de la que todo el mundo está hablando
The Greatest Showman
Lea también: Hugh Jackman será el Gran Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Mejor guion
Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Ladybird
Liz Hannah y Josh Singer, The Post
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Nominados en Televisión
Mejor serie, Drama
This Is Us, NBC
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Mejor actriz en una serie dramática
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Lea también: James Franco volvió a la televisión con The Deuce
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Lea también: Outlander, serie recomendada
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Lea también: The young pope, una serie para los tiempos modernos
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Lea también: Ewan McGregor regresa a casa
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Lea también: Genius, la serie sobre la vida de Albert Einstein
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
Big Little Lies, HBO
Fargo, FX
Feud: Bette and Joan, FX
Lea también: Una de las rivalidades más famosas del mundo llega a Fox Premium
The Sinner, USA Network
Top of the Lake: China Girl, Sundance
Mejor serie de televisión o musical
Blackish, ABC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Master of None, Netflix
Smilf, Showtime
Will and Grace, NBC
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia o musical
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, Glow
Lea también: Glow, otra mirada al mundo de las mujeres
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Lea también: Insecure no es otra versión de Girls
Frankie Shaw, Smilf
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia o musical
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
Lea también: I love Dick, una comedia de Amazon Prime Video
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will and Grace