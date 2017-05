Cinco películas para conocer a Sofía Coppola

SOFIA COPPOLA congratulations! on being the second woman (crazy) to win best director at Cannes in its 70 year History! THE BEGUILED (2017) is COPPOLA'S remake of a 1971 feature staring Clint Eastwood as an injured Union soldier during the Civil War, who takes refuge at a girls’ school in the Confederate South. COPPOLA was gripped by the idea of telling the same story but from the women’s point of view. #cannes #sofiacoppola #bestdirector #thebeguiled #kirstendunst #nicolekidman

A post shared by womenundertheinfluence (@womenundertheinfluence) on May 29, 2017 at 1:36am PDT