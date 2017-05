Esta es la nueva Palma de Oro que se entregará en el Festival de Cannes

Did you know that our Co-President, Caroline Scheufele, was responsible for redesigning the fabled #PalmeDor twenty years ago? This year, the legendary trophy gets a special anniversary treatment with the addition of diamonds to celebrate the @festivaldecannes 70th edition. #cannes2017 #regram @chopardbycaroline

A post shared by Chopard Official (@chopard) on May 15, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT