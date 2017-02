El peor error en la historia de los premios Oscar

This moment. #Oscars Look at #WarrenBeatty! You can begin to see the trickle effect happening here. Crazy/Amazing. #AcademyAwards #BestPicture #Moonlight #LaLaLand #Oops #EmmyStone #JohnLegend #FayeDunaway

A post shared by Jesse Kozel (@jessekozel) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:28am PST