¿Cuáles son las diferencias entre las Semanas de la Moda?

Alice Claypoole Gwynne Vanderbilt as "Electric Light" an ensemble designed by #CharlesFrederickWorth and worn to the famous 1883 Vanderbilt Ball attended by the glitterati of New York society. Photograph by Mora in the collection of @museumofcityny along with the original dress. #costumedesign #Halloweencostume #hautecouture #costume #theartofdress

A post shared by Cassidy Zachary (@the_art_of_dress) on Oct 24, 2016 at 6:01am PDT