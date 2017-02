Cinco tendencias de la moda para usar en invierno

I am beyond honored for my family and I to have opened your show @dolcegabbana !! We are forever grateful! Thank you @stefanogabbana and #Domenico ! We love youuu!! #DolceAndGabbana #DolceAndGabbanaFamily #AmandaHarvey #JasonHarvey #RoseHarvey #NoahHarvey #Cats #CatFamily #Rawr #MilanFW #FashionWeek #Vogue

A post shared by Amanda Harvey (@theamanda_h) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:32am PST