Cinco tendencias para destacar del New Fashion Week 2017

Victoria's Secret fashion show was greatness and all but on this Feminist Friday I'm Highlighting acid burn victim Reshma Qureshi who walked in the 2016 New York Fashion Week. Acid attacks are a very real very prevalent issue in several south Asian countries and they happen for things as small as rejecting someone's marriage proposal or talking to someone of the opposite sex. As much as I love Adriana lina and Gigi Hadid I think it's important to recognize that true beauty comes from within and is represented through strength and courage and perseverance which are all embodied in Qureshi. #feministfriday #destroythepatriarchy #feministfridays #feminism #nyfw2016 #vsfs2016 #love #acidburn #feminist #beauty #model #reshmaqureshi #happyfeministfriday

