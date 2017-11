El vino más antiguo del mundo tiene 8000 años y es de Georgia

Saint Nino and the Cross @ The Holy Monastery of Saint George, Alaverdi, Georgia. . Saint Nino (sometimes St. Nune or St. Ninny) Equal to the Apostles and the Enlightener of Georgia, (c. 296 – c. 338 or 340) was a woman who preached Christianity in Georgia. According to most widely traditional accounts, she belonged to a Greek-speaking Roman family from Kolastra, Cappadocia, was a relative of Saint George, and came to Georgia (ancient Iberia) from Constantinople. Other sources claim she was from Rome, Jerusalem or Gaul (modern France). . According to legend, she performed miraculous healings and converted the Georgian queen, Nana, and eventually the pagan king Mirian III of Iberia, who, lost in darkness and blinded on a hunting trip, found his way only after he prayed to "Nino’s God". Mirian declared Christianity the official religion (c. 327) and Nino continued her missionary activities among Georgians until her death. Her tomb is still shown at the Bodbe Monastery in Kakheti, eastern Georgia. St. Nino has become one of the most venerated saints of the Georgian Orthodox Church and her attribute, a grapevine cross, is a symbol of Georgian Christianity. . . Sahat Simarmata . . . #religiouspainting #lukisanrohani #saintnino #saintnune #santanino #saint #santa #nino #saintninocross #niñocross #salibnino #cross #salib #christian #kristen #nasrani #orthodox #orthodoxchristian #kristenorthodox #georgianorthodox #georgianchristianity #monasteryofsaintgeorge #alaverdi #saintgeorgemonastery #monasteryofsaintgeorgealaverdi #georgia #exploregeorgia #aroundgeorgia #aboutgeorgia

A post shared by Sahat Simarmata (@sahat_simarmata) on Jul 24, 2016 at 5:35am PDT