Vea los 5 platos más caros y absurdos del mundo

NYC we are now taking Pre-Orders for our 24K Golden Cristal Ube Donut for Friday, June 2nd, National Donut Day! All Donuts will be hand delivered to NYC Locations! Order Form Link in Bio! …… The 24Karat Gold Cristal Donut is made with Ube, a naturally purple sweet yam found in the Philippines and Cristal champagne. The Golden Donut is filled with an Ube mousse and a Cristal gelée. It is then covered in a Cristal icing and dusted with 24K Pure Gold Dust and hand-gilded with 24K Pure Gold Leaf. Every single Donut is handmade by Manila Social Club's Executive Chef, Co-Owner and Creator of the Golden Cristal Donut, @BjornDeLaCruz. #manilasocialclub#cristal#golddonut#gold#ube#ubedonut#filipinofood#filipinochef#golden#goldendonut#puregold#brooklyn#manhattan#donut#24Kmagic#brunomars#donuts#champagne#dessert#nyc#nationdonutday#newyork#doughnuts

A post shared by Manila Social Club (@manilasocialclub) on May 29, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT