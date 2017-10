¿A qué sabe la cerveza de hace 50 siglos?

New Beer: Spring Blizzard IPA ABV: 6.8% | 55 IBU Inspired by the storms of white catkin-fluff that hit Beijing every Spring, this pale straw-colored IPA is light, dry, and unfiltered. Fresh hop aromas of citrus and melon intermingle with an �infusion of jasmine green tea for a crisp, lasting finish. Available tonight at 京A Taproom!

A post shared by 京A Brewing Co. (@jingabrewing) on May 5, 2017 at 3:40am PDT