Conozca ‘Conflict Kitchen’ un restaurante político

Guest Instagrammer Rowen White @rowenwhite Down here in the southwest at Tesuque Pueblos for a week of gatherings centered around indigenous seeds. We recieved a precious gift of Pueblo corn of three colors, and I braided it Haudenosaunee style to carry it home in a good way. Grateful for the hospitality of these beautiful Pueblo people, we are connected in our great love and reverence for our traditional foods and seeds. #seeds #seedsongs #indigenous #resilience #traderoutes #native #foodways #tradition #pueblo #blessings

