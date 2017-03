Vea las novedades que dejó el Mobile World Congress 2017

Consumer electronics show 2017 is officially over. This is my top pick from the show. The Sony Xperia Projector. This is essentially a projector with touch capabilities. It works like an android Tab projected on any surface. This is one of those futuristic devices which have actually come into being and I'm super excited to see it when it rolls out for the global people. Coming from Sony, just adds to the credibility of the device. To know more about such updates FOLLOW US AT @everythingbloggers Video by @sony #ces2017 #sonyxperiaprojector #futuregadget #futureisnow #tech #instatech #projector #sony #lasvegasCES #techblogger #foodblogger #travelblogger #everythingbloggers

A post shared by Sanskaara and Priyank (@everythingbloggers) on Jan 12, 2017 at 6:28am PST