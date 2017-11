‘Piense diferente’ y cómprese el BMW de Steve Jobs

🍎 The Steve Jobs BMW Z8 no. 60085 . . . The latest entry to our #ICONS auction this December in NYC is the immaculate 2000 BMW Z8 originally owned by late visionary Apple founder, Steve Jobs. While not a car enthusiast per se, Jobs did have a penchant for German design, owning both BMW cars and motorcycles, as well as Mercedes-Benz SLs. It was reportedly Larry Ellison, iconoclastic CEO of Oracle, who convinced Jobs that the Z8 was a paragon of modern automotive engineering and reflective of his own products and psyche. Jobs’ ownership is documented by several service invoices accompanying the car, as well as a copy of the original California registration in his name and at his personal residence. . For more information see link in bio and stay tuned for more #ICONS soon the be announced in our biannual #NYC event. . #bmw #z8 #stevejobs #sothebys #LifeofLuxury #apple

A post shared by RM Sotheby's (@rmsothebys) on Oct 27, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT