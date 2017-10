¿Por qué estas tijeras marcaron el futuro del diseño y la innovación?

You have used Olof Bäckström's best known design . . . but you probably never knew his name. Since 1967 Fiskars has made over ONE BILLION of Bäckström's ergonomic scissors. The orange color was a bit of an accident. Plastic was left in the machine from making juicers and our frugal Finnish friends didn't want it to go to waste. Brilliant industrial design and a bit of serendipity! #OlofBäckström #fiskars #scissors #1967 #fiftyyears #gooddesign

A post shared by FERRIS & FERRIS (@ferris2) on Aug 11, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT