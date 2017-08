Verdi Design, una historia de amor convertida en diseño

[ The Verdi Mochila ] Verdi Design brings to light its latest creation: The Verdi Mochila. Happy to represent the talent of our people with this unique piece of work handcrafted in Colombia. The “mochila,” a handbag known as one of the most traditional crafts of Colombia has been taken to another level when knitted with copper fibers in crochet. For us, it represents the connection between man’s spirit and Mother Nature. It’s what distinguishes us as Colombians: our magic and authenticity, that only shine through our smiles and love for life. Happy to take on our shoulder a little piece of our country to the world. Happy to share with you “The Verdi Mochila”. #VerdiDesign #WeavingIntoNature #VerdiMochila #MochilaVerdi #Handmade #Colombia #Natural #Fibers #Metal #Weaves #InteriorDesign

A post shared by Verdi Design (@verdidesign) on Dec 13, 2015 at 8:51am PST