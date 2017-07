Manhattanhenge, el atardecer más increíble de Nueva York

Photo by @gettyphotography Here we go wow with @killianmoore @grimace_586 @chief770 I also offer one to one workshops or small groups – To help master your compositions & use of filters – for long exposure and water motion mastery. I am sponsored by @leefilters ! My workshops also specialize in hard to reach locations and full photo tours in the San Francisco Bay Area. Up to 10 people. You can see my website for pricing. ———————— www.Gettyphotography.com ———————— All my photos are cropped for Instagram. If you are interested in seeing the full-size image contact me. ———————— ———————— Nikon D810 Tripod Tvc34 really right stuff Ball head Bh 55 Lens nikon 24 to 70 Shutter 1/100 Aperture f8 ISo 64 White balance auto #sunset #sunrise #optoutside #heatercentral#igdaily #igersny #ig_color #igersnyc #newyork#newyorkcity #natgeotravel #newyork_instagram#wildnewyork #nycprimeshot #nbc4ny #abc7ny#fox5news #beautifuldestinations #agameoftones#agameoftones #artofvisuals #killeverygram#streetdreamsmag #manhattan #manhattanhenge#myrrs #lexarmemory #cbsnewyork #visualsoflife#visualambassadors #visualarchitects

A post shared by discover of world (@discover.of.world) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT