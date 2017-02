Las cinco ciclorrutas más increíbles del mundo

DISSING+WEITLING designs super bicykle snake in China! We are happy to have been awarded the contract to design an elevated 8-km bicycle connection in Xiamen #bicycle #bridge #connection #xiamen #china #urban #planning #urbanplanning #design #architecture #danishdesign #cykelslangen #bicyclesnake

A photo posted by DISSING+WEITLING architecture (@dissingweitling) on Oct 17, 2016 at 4:00am PDT