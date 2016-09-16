¿Quién se llevará el premio Emmy 2016?
Este domingo se entregarán los premios Emmy 2016. Pocas sorpresas en los candidatos a los galardones más altos de la televisión. Game of Thrones, como siempre, con la mayor cantidad de nominados.
Mejor serie Dramática
The Americans
Better Call Saul Lea también: Better Call Saul en palabras de su productor, Peter Gould
Downton Abbey Lea también: ¿Por qué es tan exitosa Downton Abbey?
Game of Thrones Lea también: El final de Game of Thrones, paso a paso
Homeland
House of Cards Lea también: ¿Es usted un verdadero fanático de House of Cards?
Mr. RobotLea también: Mr. Robot, una serie para los que todavía creen en la revolución
Mejor serie de Comedia
Black-ish
Master of None Lea también: Aziz Ansari se adueñó de Netflix en Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Transparent
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Lea también: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, recomendado en Netflix
Veep Lea también: Veep llega a su quinta temporada
Mejor actor dramático
Kyle Chandler, Bloodline
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Mejor actor de Comedia
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth
William H. Macy, Shameless
Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Mejor actriz dramática
Claire Danes, Homeland
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Taraji P. Henson, Empire
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Keri Russell, The Americans
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Mejor actriz de comedia
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Laurie Metcalf, Getting On
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer Lea también Amy Schumer llegó para quedarse a Comedy Central
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie Lea también ¿Por qué ver Grace and Frankie en Netflix?
Mejor actor secundario en una serie dramática
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan
Mejor actor secundario en una serie de comedia
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Tony Hale, Veep
Keegan-Michael Key, Key and Peele
T.J. Miller, Silicon Valley
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie dramática
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Maura Tierney, The Affair
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Constance Zimmer, UnReal Lea también UnReal: el lado oscuro de los realities
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent
Allison Janney, Mom
Judith Light, Transparent
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Niecy Nash, Getting On
Mejor miniserie
American Crime
Fargo
The Night Manager Lea también Hugh Laurie y Tom Hiddleston protagonizan The Night Manager
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Roots
Mejor película para televisión
A Very Murray Christmas
All the Way
Confirmation
Luther
Sherlock: The Abominable Bride
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride Lea también: Benedict Cumberbatch, el inquilino de otras almas
Idris Elba, Luther
Cuba Gooding Jr., The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
Kirsten Dunst, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
Lili Taylor, American Crime
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Kerry Washington, Confirmation Lea también: Kerry Washington habla sobre Olivia Pope y su nuevo papel en Confirmation