¿Quién se llevará el premio Emmy 2016?

Mejor serie Dramática

The Americans

Better Call Saul Lea también: Better Call Saul en palabras de su productor, Peter Gould

Downton Abbey Lea también: ¿Por qué es tan exitosa Downton Abbey?



Game of Thrones Lea también: El final de Game of Thrones, paso a paso

Homeland

House of Cards Lea también: ¿Es usted un verdadero fanático de House of Cards?



Mr. RobotLea también: Mr. Robot, una serie para los que todavía creen en la revolución

Mejor serie de Comedia

Black-ish

Master of None Lea también: Aziz Ansari se adueñó de Netflix en Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Transparent

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Lea también: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, recomendado en Netflix

Veep Lea también: Veep llega a su quinta temporada

Mejor actor dramático

Kyle Chandler, Bloodline

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Mejor actor de Comedia

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth

William H. Macy, Shameless

Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Mejor actriz dramática

Claire Danes, Homeland

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Keri Russell, The Americans

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Mejor actriz de comedia

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Laurie Metcalf, Getting On

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Amy Schumer, Inside Amy Schumer Lea también Amy Schumer llegó para quedarse a Comedy Central

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie Lea también ¿Por qué ver Grace and Frankie en Netflix?

Mejor actor secundario en una serie dramática

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Jon Voight, Ray Donovan

Mejor actor secundario en una serie de comedia

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Keegan-Michael Key, Key and Peele

T.J. Miller, Silicon Valley

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie dramática

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Maura Tierney, The Affair

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Constance Zimmer, UnReal Lea también UnReal: el lado oscuro de los realities

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Gaby Hoffmann, Transparent

Allison Janney, Mom

Judith Light, Transparent

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Niecy Nash, Getting On

Mejor miniserie

American Crime

Fargo

The Night Manager Lea también Hugh Laurie y Tom Hiddleston protagonizan The Night Manager

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Roots



Mejor película para televisión

A Very Murray Christmas

All the Way

Confirmation

Luther

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Abominable Bride Lea también: Benedict Cumberbatch, el inquilino de otras almas

Idris Elba, Luther

Cuba Gooding Jr., The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

Kirsten Dunst, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

Lili Taylor, American Crime

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington, Confirmation Lea también: Kerry Washington habla sobre Olivia Pope y su nuevo papel en Confirmation